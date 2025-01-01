Expo + Sentry Integration

Get issues from Sentry in Expo

Expo allows you to pull in issues from Sentry that are occurring in your EAS deployments. That means you can easily navigate to Sentry and investigate errors with actionable insights like screenshots, stack traces, breadcrumbs, and suspect commits.

Screenshot showing Sentry Session Replays surfaced within Expo

Access mobile session replays from Sentry via Expo

See a list of your Session replays from Sentry via Expo and quickly get to the root cause of an issue faster by seeing exactly how users are impacted by errors, with replays connected to error events so you don't have to guess when reproducing issues.

npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i reactNative

A React Native SDK tailored for Expo apps

Sentry's React Native SDK is specifically designed to work with your React Native Expo apps. Our wizard automates most of the setup to ensure you catch errors in production and get the context to quickly find the source and debug in your code.

