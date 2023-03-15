Access the index of a for loop

How do I access the index when iterating over a sequence inside a for loop?
We can use Python’s built-in
enumerate() function to do this. For each item in an iterable sequence such as a list, this function will return a tuple containing the item’s index and the item itself. Therefore, our code will look like this:
products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"] for idx, product in enumerate(products): print(f"{idx}: {product}")
This code will produce the following output:
0: Apples 1: Oranges 2: Bananas
If we would prefer to start the index from 1 (or any other number), we can specify this using
enumerate()’s
start parameter, as below:
products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"] for idx, product in enumerate(products, start=1): print(f"{idx}: {product}")
This will produce the following output:
1: Apples 2: Oranges 3: Bananas
The index can also be accessed without using the
enumerate() function by iterating over the length of the iterable sequence as below:
products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"] for idx in range(len(products)): print(f"{idx}: {products[idx]}")
This code will produce the following output:
0: Apples 1: Oranges 2: Bananas
