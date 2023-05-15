Check if a string is empty in Python

In Python, what is the most elegant way to check whether a string is empty?
In Python, empty strings are considered equivalent to
False for boolean operations. Therefore, we can use
not to check whether a string is empty:
if not my_string: print("my_string is empty!") else: print("my_string is not empty!")
Note that this will only work in contexts where we know for certain that
my_string contains a string. The expression in our
if statement above would also evaluate to
True if
my_string contained the boolean value
False, or even an empty list. If we want to ensure that
my_string is an empty string and not a different false-equivalent value, we should do the following:
if my_string == "": print("my_string is an empty string!") else: print("my_string is not an empty string!")
A string containing only whitespace would not be considered empty by Python. If our code needs to consider
" " and
"" as equivalently empty strings, we can use
string.strip with no arguments to remove whitespace before making the comparison.
if my_string.strip() == "": print("my_string is an empty string!") else: print("my_string is not an empty string!")
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.