Invalid literal for int error in Python

David Y.

June 15, 2023

The Problem

My Python script fails with this error:

Click to Copy ValueError: invalid literal for int() with base 10: ''.

What causes this and how do I fix it?

The Solution

This error message arises from a failure to convert an empty string ( '' ) to an integer. This might arise in the following script if the user presses Enter without providing any input:

Click to Copy user_input = input("Enter a whole number: ") print(f"Your number is 1 smaller than {1 + int(user_input)}")

To prevent this error, we should check that our string is not empty before passing it to int() for conversion:

Click to Copy user_input = input("Enter a whole number: ") try: print(f"Your number is 1 smaller than {1 + int(user_input)}") except ValueError: print("Please provide a valid number.")

A similar error might arise if the user provides a number with decimal places, such as 1.0 . We can avoid this error by converting the string to a float before converting it to an integer: