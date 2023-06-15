Answers by Sentry

Invalid literal for int error in Python

David Y.

The Problem

My Python script fails with this error:

ValueError: invalid literal for int() with base 10: ''.

What causes this and how do I fix it?

The Solution

This error message arises from a failure to convert an empty string ('') to an integer. This might arise in the following script if the user presses Enter without providing any input:

user_input = input("Enter a whole number: ")

print(f"Your number is 1 smaller than {1 + int(user_input)}")

To prevent this error, we should check that our string is not empty before passing it to int() for conversion:

user_input = input("Enter a whole number: ")

try:
    print(f"Your number is 1 smaller than {1 + int(user_input)}")
except ValueError:
    print("Please provide a valid number.")

A similar error might arise if the user provides a number with decimal places, such as 1.0. We can avoid this error by converting the string to a float before converting it to an integer:

user_input = input("Enter a whole number (non-whole numbers will be rounded down): ")

try:
    print(f"Your number is 1 smaller than {1 + int(float(user_input))}")
except ValueError:
    print("Please provide a valid number.")

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

