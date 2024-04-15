Print stack traces in Python

When a Python script encounters an unhandled exception, it will normally print a stack trace to help with debugging. This is useful, you may need more control over when and how stack traces are printed. For example, you may want to be able to:
We can do both of these things using Python’s built-in
traceback module, which provides stack traces in a manner identical to the Python interpreter itself.
In addition to printing stack traces, several other methods for tracing function execution in Python are available, as discussed in this answer.
The function
traceback.print_stack will print a stack trace at the current point in our script’s invocation. The optional
limit parameter allows us to control how many entries are printed — by default, the entire stack trace will be printed. Consider the following example script:
import traceback def trace(): traceback.print_stack() def do_something(): a = 1 + 2 trace() do_something()
When executed, this script will print the following stack trace:
File "/tmp/trace.py", line 9, in <module> do_something() File "/tmp/trace.py", line 7, in do_something trace() File "/tmp/trace.py", line 3, in trace traceback.print_stack()
We can use
traceback.print_exception to print the traceback of an exception object we pass to it, along with the usual exception information. This function has three required arguments: the exception’s class, the exception object, and the exception’s traceback. In this scenario, we can get all of those from the same object, so it makes sense to create a wrapper function, like the one below:
import traceback def print_exc(exception): traceback.print_exception(type(exception), exception, exception.__traceback__)
We can then use this wrapper function in a larger script:
import traceback def print_exc(exception): traceback.print_exception(type(exception), exception, exception.__traceback__) my_dict = {} saved_exception = None try: a = my_dict["invalid"] except Exception as ex: saved_exception = ex print("An error occurred") if saved_exception: print("Here are the details of an exception that happened earlier:") print_exc(saved_exception)
When executed, this script will produce the following output:
An error occurred Here are the details of an exception that happened earlier: Traceback (most recent call last): File "/tmp/manual_exc.py", line 10, in <module> a = my_dict["invalid"] ~~~~~~~^^^^^^^^^^^ KeyError: 'invalid'
Note that
traceback.print_exception prints the name and details of the exception below the stack trace. If we just want the stack trace on its own, we will need to take a more manual approach, using Python’s built-in
inspect module to iterate through each frame of the exception’s traceback object. For example:
import inspect def print_stacktrace(exception): stacktrace = exception.__traceback__ for frame in inspect.getinnerframes(stacktrace): filename = frame.filename lineno = frame.lineno function = frame.function code_context = frame.code_context code_context = code_context[0].strip() if code_context else "No code context" print(f"File \"{filename}\", line {lineno}, in {function}") print(f" {code_context}")
The
inspect.getinnerframes function returns a list of
FrameInfo objects, each of which contains the details of a single frame in the stack trace, including the filename, line number, function, and code context. Inside the
for loop, we retrieve each of these and then print them, using a format that mimics Python’s default stack trace printouts. Unlike
traceback.print_exception, this approach gives us complete control over how the stack trace is printed.
Here’s a modified version of our example script that only prints the stack trace of the exception provided:
import inspect def print_stacktrace(exception): stacktrace = exception.__traceback__ for frame in inspect.getinnerframes(stacktrace): filename = frame.filename lineno = frame.lineno function = frame.function code_context = frame.code_context code_context = code_context[0].strip() if code_context else "No code context" print(f"File \"{filename}\", line {lineno}, in {function}") print(f" {code_context}") my_dict = {} saved_exception = None try: a = my_dict["invalid"] except Exception as ex: saved_exception = ex print("An error occurred") if saved_exception: print("Here is the stack trace for the exception that happened earlier:") print_stacktrace(saved_exception)
When executed, it will print the following output:
An error occured Here is the stack trace for the exception that happened earlier: File "/tmp/pst.py", line 19, in <module> a = my_dict["invalid"]
