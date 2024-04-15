Answers by Sentry

Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) in React Native project

Matthew C.

The Problem

You have a React Native component that imports JavaScript modules such as React components from another file, for example, a component called SignInScreen. When you run the application, you get these errors in your browser dev tools console:

...\SignInScreen.js:16 Warning: React.jsx: type is invalid -- expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports.

Check your code at SignInScreen.js:16.

...\node_modules\react-dom\cjs\react-dom.development.js:28441 Uncaught Error: Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports.

Check the render method of `SignInScreen`.

As the error messages imply, the error may be caused by not exporting an imported component or mixing up default and named imports. The SignInScreen component tried to render an imported component that was undefined.

The Solution

First, check to make sure that the imported component is exported. If it is then check that the imported component is exported and imported correctly.

A file can only have one default export:

export default function CustomInput() {
  ...
}

You can import a default export with any name:

import AnotherName from "CustomInput";

If you need to export multiple values from a file, you should use a named export:

export const createFunction = (input) => { }
export const arrayValues = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];

When you import a named export, you need to import it using the exact export name:

import { createFunction } from "helpers";

If you want to rename a named export when you import it, use the as keyword:

import { createFunction as createFunctionHelper } from "helpers";

This may be useful to avoid naming conflicts.

For example, you might have a SignInScreen component such as the following:

import React from "react";
import { View } from "react-native";
import CustomInput from "./CustomInput";

const SignInScreen = () => {
  return (
    <View>
      <CustomInput />
    </View>
  );
};

export default SignInScreen;

If the CustomInput component is a default export:

import { TextInput } from "react-native-web";

export default function CustomInput() {
  return <TextInput defaultValue="You can type in me" />;
}

Import the CustomInput component into the SignInScreen component without adding curly braces around the imported component:

import CustomInput from "./CustomInput";

Suppose the CustomInput component is a named export:

import { TextInput } from "react-native-web";

export function CustomInput() {
  return <TextInput defaultValue="You can type in me" />;
}

In this case, import the CustomInput component into the SignInScreen component with curly braces around the imported component:

import { CustomInput } from "./CustomInput";

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve React performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a React project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry React SDK

  npm install @sentry/react
  1. Configure your DSN
  import React from "react";
  import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
  import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
  import App from "./App";

  Sentry.init({
    dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"
  });

  ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.