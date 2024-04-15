Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) in React Native project

Matthew C.

April 15, 2024

The Problem

You have a React Native component that imports JavaScript modules such as React components from another file, for example, a component called SignInScreen . When you run the application, you get these errors in your browser dev tools console:

Click to Copy ...\SignInScreen.js:16 Warning: React.jsx: type is invalid -- expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports. Check your code at SignInScreen.js:16.

Click to Copy ...

ode_modules\react-dom\cjs\react-dom.development.js:28441 Uncaught Error: Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports. Check the render method of `SignInScreen`.

As the error messages imply, the error may be caused by not exporting an imported component or mixing up default and named imports. The SignInScreen component tried to render an imported component that was undefined.

The Solution

First, check to make sure that the imported component is exported. If it is then check that the imported component is exported and imported correctly.

A file can only have one default export:

Click to Copy export default function CustomInput() { ... }

You can import a default export with any name:

Click to Copy import AnotherName from "CustomInput";

If you need to export multiple values from a file, you should use a named export:

Click to Copy export const createFunction = (input) => { } export const arrayValues = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];

When you import a named export, you need to import it using the exact export name:

Click to Copy import { createFunction } from "helpers";

If you want to rename a named export when you import it, use the as keyword:

Click to Copy import { createFunction as createFunctionHelper } from "helpers";

This may be useful to avoid naming conflicts.

For example, you might have a SignInScreen component such as the following:

Click to Copy import React from "react"; import { View } from "react-native"; import CustomInput from "./CustomInput"; const SignInScreen = () => { return ( <View> <CustomInput /> </View> ); }; export default SignInScreen;

If the CustomInput component is a default export:

Click to Copy import { TextInput } from "react-native-web"; export default function CustomInput() { return <TextInput defaultValue="You can type in me" />; }

Import the CustomInput component into the SignInScreen component without adding curly braces around the imported component:

Click to Copy import CustomInput from "./CustomInput";

Suppose the CustomInput component is a named export:

Click to Copy import { TextInput } from "react-native-web"; export function CustomInput() { return <TextInput defaultValue="You can type in me" />; }

In this case, import the CustomInput component into the SignInScreen component with curly braces around the imported component: