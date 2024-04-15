Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) in React Native project

You have a React Native component that imports JavaScript modules such as React components from another file, for example, a component called
SignInScreen. When you run the application, you get these errors in your browser dev tools console:
...\SignInScreen.js:16 Warning: React.jsx: type is invalid -- expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports. Check your code at SignInScreen.js:16.
...\node_modules\react-dom\cjs\react-dom.development.js:28441 Uncaught Error: Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports. Check the render method of `SignInScreen`.
As the error messages imply, the error may be caused by not exporting an imported component or mixing up default and named imports. The
SignInScreen component tried to render an imported component that was undefined.
First, check to make sure that the imported component is exported. If it is then check that the imported component is exported and imported correctly.
A file can only have one default export:
export default function CustomInput() { ... }
You can import a default export with any name:
import AnotherName from "CustomInput";
If you need to export multiple values from a file, you should use a named export:
export const createFunction = (input) => { } export const arrayValues = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
When you import a named export, you need to import it using the exact export name:
import { createFunction } from "helpers";
If you want to rename a named export when you import it, use the
as keyword:
import { createFunction as createFunctionHelper } from "helpers";
This may be useful to avoid naming conflicts.
For example, you might have a
SignInScreen component such as the following:
import React from "react"; import { View } from "react-native"; import CustomInput from "./CustomInput"; const SignInScreen = () => { return ( <View> <CustomInput /> </View> ); }; export default SignInScreen;
If the
CustomInput component is a default export:
import { TextInput } from "react-native-web"; export default function CustomInput() { return <TextInput defaultValue="You can type in me" />; }
Import the
CustomInput component into the
SignInScreen component without adding curly braces around the imported component:
import CustomInput from "./CustomInput";
Suppose the
CustomInput component is a named export:
import { TextInput } from "react-native-web"; export function CustomInput() { return <TextInput defaultValue="You can type in me" />; }
In this case, import the
CustomInput component into the
SignInScreen component with curly braces around the imported component:
import { CustomInput } from "./CustomInput";
