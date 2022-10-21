How Do You Pass Props to `{this.props.children}`?

You have a parent component that acts as a wrapper around other components. Can it pass props to its children?
Let’s say we have a component called
RadioGroup that has a number of children components called
RadioInput, like so:
<RadioGroup> <RadioInput value="first">First</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="second">Second</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="third">Third</RadioInput> </RadioGroup>
The
RadioInput component just renders an
<input> element:
const RadioInput = (props) => { return ( <div> <label> {props.children} <input type="radio" name={props.name} value={props.value} /> </label> </div> ); };
To group
input elements together, they must have the same
name attribute. We can do it manually, like this:
<RadioGroup> <RadioInput name="group1" value="first">First</RadioInput> <RadioInput name="group1" value="second">Second</RadioInput> <RadioInput name="group1" value="third">Third</RadioInput> </RadioGroup>
But is there a way to add the
name attribute programmatically by passing it as a prop to the parent component? For example:
<RadioGroup name="group1"> <RadioInput value="first">First</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="second">Second</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="third">Third</RadioInput> </RadioGroup>
To pass additional props to the children from within the parent component, you need to clone the children components using
React.cloneElement().
The
React.cloneElement() API clones an element and returns a new React element. The cool thing is that the resulting element will have all of the original element’s props, with the new props merged in.
For example:
const newElement = React.cloneElement(originalElement, { extraProp: "Some extra prop", });
Here,
newElement will have all the props from the
originalElement, along with the
extraProp.
In our original example, let’s say we have the
RadioGroup component defined as follows:
const RadioGroup = (props) => { return <div>{props.children}</div>; };
You can write a function
renderChildren and use it inside the
return statement:
const RadioGroup = (props) => { const renderChildren = () => { return props.children; }; return <div>{renderChildren()}</div>; };
Now you can loop over all
props.children using the
map function and clone each child with
React.cloneElement(). While cloning we will add
name to the existing props, like so:
const RadioGroup = (props) => { const renderChildren = () => { return React.Children.map(props.children, (child) => { return React.cloneElement(child, { name: props.name, }); }); }; return <div>{renderChildren()}</div>; };
This way all the children components will have the
name attribute set to whatever you pass to the
RadioGroup component.
