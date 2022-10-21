How Do You Pass Props to `{this.props.children}`?

Naveera A.

October 21, 2022

The Problem

You have a parent component that acts as a wrapper around other components. Can it pass props to its children?

Let’s say we have a component called RadioGroup that has a number of children components called RadioInput , like so:

Click to Copy <RadioGroup> <RadioInput value="first">First</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="second">Second</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="third">Third</RadioInput> </RadioGroup>

The RadioInput component just renders an <input> element:

Click to Copy const RadioInput = (props) => { return ( <div> <label> {props.children} <input type="radio" name={props.name} value={props.value} /> </label> </div> ); };

To group input elements together, they must have the same name attribute. We can do it manually, like this:

Click to Copy <RadioGroup> <RadioInput name="group1" value="first">First</RadioInput> <RadioInput name="group1" value="second">Second</RadioInput> <RadioInput name="group1" value="third">Third</RadioInput> </RadioGroup>

But is there a way to add the name attribute programmatically by passing it as a prop to the parent component? For example:

Click to Copy <RadioGroup name="group1"> <RadioInput value="first">First</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="second">Second</RadioInput> <RadioInput value="third">Third</RadioInput> </RadioGroup>

The Solution

To pass additional props to the children from within the parent component, you need to clone the children components using React.cloneElement() .

The React.cloneElement() API clones an element and returns a new React element. The cool thing is that the resulting element will have all of the original element’s props, with the new props merged in.

For example:

Click to Copy const newElement = React.cloneElement(originalElement, { extraProp: "Some extra prop", });

Here, newElement will have all the props from the originalElement , along with the extraProp .

In our original example, let’s say we have the RadioGroup component defined as follows:

Click to Copy const RadioGroup = (props) => { return <div>{props.children}</div>; };

You can write a function renderChildren and use it inside the return statement:

Click to Copy const RadioGroup = (props) => { const renderChildren = () => { return props.children; }; return <div>{renderChildren()}</div>; };

Now you can loop over all props.children using the map function and clone each child with React.cloneElement() . While cloning we will add name to the existing props, like so:

Click to Copy const RadioGroup = (props) => { const renderChildren = () => { return React.Children.map(props.children, (child) => { return React.cloneElement(child, { name: props.name, }); }); }; return <div>{renderChildren()}</div>; };