Use the null object in Python

How can I use null values in Python?
None is Python’s equivalent of null. It is a singleton object of the class
NoneType. It is universally available and cannot be reassigned. To test whether a variable is
None, we should use Python’s
is identity operator, as below:
my_object = None if my_object is None: print("It's null!")
Using
is is preferable to using
==, as the latter can be overloaded, which may lead to unexpected behavior when used with certain objects.
None is falsy, which means that it will be considered equivalent to
False when used in boolean expressions.
if None: print("This line will never execute") else: print("This line will always execute")
