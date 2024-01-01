Senior Software Engineer, Billing

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a senior engineer on the billing team you’ll be responsible for ensuring that Sentry is well paid for the services that we provide. We're a small team with a lot of scope and tons of room for ownership and growth.

Our team owns all usage tracking (super high scale!), quota management, payment processing, plan pricing & packaging, the UX of the checkout flows, all billing transparency (quota warnings, notification, invoices, charts), and the internal platform for other teams to experiment with pricing or promotions. We basically make sure we all get paid.

We’re also closely involved in major strategic initiatives the company is pursuing: launching new product lines, federating billing across acquired platforms, etc.

In this role you will

Work cross functionally to launch new products and incorporate new product lines into the Sentry suite (like Codecov)

Make our billing platform better for our customers (with features like grace periods, quota warnings, and spike protection)

Partner with our BizOps teams to grow our billing system alongside our business (international sales taxes, ACH payments, 3DS support, partner integrations)

Drive new revenue by optimizing our checkout and upgrade experiences, experimenting with pricing packaging, and promotions

Contribute to both the open source and proprietary Sentry applications in Python, ReactJS, Postgres, Kafka, Redis, etc

You’ll love this job if you

Are a business focused engineer who likes understanding how financial aspects of a company works

Like to come up with engineering solutions to big and complex business problems

Understand the difference between fixed and floating point math

Like working in a well-tested codebase

Qualifications

4+ years professional engineering experience

You are comfortable developing on both the frontend and backend (we use Python, Django, React, and Typescript)

Experience in building large scale user facing web applications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Experience with billing systems

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $220,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

