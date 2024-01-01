About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Data Engineer in our Data and Analytics organization, you'll be a key player at the intersection of technology and business strategy. Leveraging your expertise, you'll design and implement robust data pipelines and warehouses, transforming raw data into actionable insights for informed decision-making.

Collaborating closely with engineering, business, product, and marketing teams, you'll contribute to the design and construction of scalable data pipelines, serving as the backbone for our processing, analytics, and validation infrastructure

In this role you will

Design improvements and populate additions to our analytics data warehouse

Combine data from disparate sources into a unified & reliable source of truth

Enhance data quality by leveraging internal tools/frameworks for automated detection of data quality issues

Launch and support new data models that provide intuitive analytics for our cross-functional stakeholders

Collaborate with the Business Intelligence team to guarantee that crucial data is readily accessible to the business

You’ll love this job if you

Draw deep satisfaction from operating in a high-impact role that affects the entire organization

Are a self sufficient do-er: someone who enjoys ownership and can proactively and effectively work cross-functionally to make progress

Are comfortable with the pace and dynamic environment of our actively growing business

Thrive in a dynamic work environment that fosters continuous learning and growth in the field of data engineering

Qualifications

5+ years experience as a Data Engineer or similar, working with large data sets and cloud infrastructure

Proficiency in SQL and relational databases including queries, database definition, and schema design

Experience with scripting language, preferably Python for development of data pipelines

Proficient in utilizing ETL tools, such as Fivetran for efficient data extraction, transformation, and loading processes

Proficient in leveraging Google Cloud Storage (GCS) as a key component of data storage and retrieval solutions

Possesses understanding of implementation and management of data pipelines using Apache Kafka

Experience utilizing ETL tools and frameworks, with a preference for Apache Airflow

Familiar with the concepts of container based deployment solutions like Docker, Kubernetes

Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

In the San Francisco Bay Area or willing to relocate

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $160,000 to $195,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role