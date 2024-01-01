Engineering Manager, Developer Experience

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to diagnose health problems in their customer's applications. These tools are mission-critical to companies who want to respond effectively in fast-paced markets. We make the development and deployment of these tools a safe and enjoyable experience, by maintaining a succinct and helpful continuous integration environment and an informative deployment pipeline.

As the Engineering Manager of the Developer Infrastructure team, you’ll lead a group of engineers tasked with expanding, monitoring, and improving our developer productivity tools and pipelines while mentoring and expanding the team itself.

In This Role You Will

Grow and develop a team of talented and motivated engineers with high expectations around individual ownership and impact

Set direction for the team, anticipating strategic and scaling-related challenges

Guide planning and task estimation

Manage interrupts and new needs

Foster a healthy and collaborative culture that embodies our values

You’ll Love This Job If You

Enjoy mentoring and helping other engineers grow

You enjoy working cross-functionally with other teams, learning their missions and how you can empower them to make data driven decisions

Believe in automating all the things

Get excited by collaborating directly with your customers

Qualifications

7+ years industry experience in software engineering

2+ years of people management experience

Excellent written and oral communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Strong proficiency with Python

Experience using Docker in production, continuous build environments, and developer laptops

Experience with customizing development tools

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

