Senior Software Engineer, Platform

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to diagnose health problems in their customer's applications. These tools are mission-critical to companies who want to respond effectively in fast-paced markets and always expanding.

We make the development and deployment of these tools a safe and enjoyable experience, by building a scalable platform for engineers to build on top. From ingestion, to storage to reasoning about how the pieces fit together.

As a member of the Platform Team, you will be responsible for building the right architecture for Sentry. We’re converting from a legacy monolith to a more flexible service-oriented world. You will be planning and implementing the switch from our organically grown ingestion pipeline to one that is ready for a much larger Sentry.

If the idea of making a pipeline scale to millions of events a second brings a smile to your face, this could be the job for you.

In this role you will

Improve the design of our ingestion pipeline and storage systems, ensuring that every engineer is able to build on top of it efficiently for new projects

Learn from our retrospectives to improve our systems to help developers avoid outages in the future

Help us break up a legacy Django monolith into smaller, dedicated services

You’ll love this job if you

Understand how to make developers make the right decisions to ship fast but stable on a shared platform

Have experience with distributed systems, but are looking for exposure to higher scale. We process hundreds of thousands of events/second — scaling on the storage team isn’t just “put a cache in front of it”

Have a vigilant eye for the mixing of infrastructure and business logic concerns. We try to push business logic out of our team’s code and into the product

Want opportunities to improve processes and the status quo. This team is created out of an operational need addressing some long accumulated tech debt and legacy code base

Qualifications

8+ years of relevant software engineering experience

Proven track record of successfully scaling a platform, particularly in transitioning from a legacy monolith to a more adaptable service-oriented architecture

Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Strong knowledge of replicated and/or distributed systems

You have experience with some or all of the following systems we leverage: Disk-driven Storage Systems: PostgreSQL, ClickHouse Memory-driven Storage Systems: Memcached, Redis Streaming Platforms: Kafka, RabbitMQ

Experience with Python or a similar dynamic programming language

Experience with Rust, Go or a similar compiled programming language

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $174,000 to $220,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role