Engineering Manager, Data

About the role

At sentry, the Data Engineering team is focused on tackling the biggest challenges in scaling our business through building a robust ecosystem of data tools for decision making, unlocking new opportunities with data through platform improvements, and setting the bar for quality in data development.

As the Engineering Manager of the Data Engineering team, you'll lead a group of engineers dedicated to enhancing, monitoring, and refining our data pipelines. At the same time, you'll establish the team's ethos, nurturing an environment conducive to growth and success.

In this role you will

Grow and develop a team of talented and motivated engineers with high expectations around individual ownership

Act as a player-coach, blending hands-on expertise with leadership to drive team success

Lead the creation and execution of our technical roadmap, ensuring our data practices stay up-to-date with industry standards

Set direction for the team, anticipating strategic and scaling-related challenges

Take charge of planning, estimating tasks, and continuously driving project execution

Foster a healthy and collaborative culture that embodies our values

You’ll love this job if you

Find fulfillment in mentoring others, cultivating growth, and fostering excellence within your team

You are a self sufficient do-er: someone who enjoys ownership and can proactively and effectively work cross-functionally to make progress

You are comfortable with the pace and dynamic environment of our actively growing business

You enjoy working cross-functionally with other teams, learning their missions and how you can empower them to make data driven decisions

Qualifications

7+ years industry experience in software engineering, with experience working in a data focused role

2+ years of people management experience

A strong understanding of data engineering principles, methodologies, tools and techniques

Experience developing production-grade Python code

Excellent written and oral communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Experience with one or more parts of our stack (BigQuery, GCP, Airflow, Kafka)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $180k to $215k. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

