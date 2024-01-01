About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Machine Learning Systems Engineer on Sentry’s AI/ML team, you’ll be directly responsible for building the core infrastructure used to develop, evaluate, deploy, iterate on models and pipelines at scale. This role is crucial; you will be at the forefront of integrating machine learning into our core products, from error classification to predictive analytics for application performance monitoring. Your work will help companies around the globe gain actionable insights into their software, enabling them to build better products, faster.

In this role you will

Be our first Machine Learning Systems Engineer, with an opportunity to own the deployment of major initiatives

Develop the framework used by Sentry to do time-series analysis at massive scale

Optimize the performance of transformer-based embeddings models used for critical AI/ML pipelines

You’ll love this job if you

Are driven by impact and enjoy working on high-stakes, high-visibility projects

Enjoy building things. You will have the opportunity to build an AI/ML platform at Sentry

Thrive in cross-functional teams and enjoy building features alongside developers and product teams

Appreciate the challenges and opportunities that come with scaling machine learning models for real-world applications

Qualifications

Minimum 7+ years of professional experience with a Bachelor's degree in computer science, machine learning, or a related field

You are comfortable writing production quality code (we use Python)

Experience building and operating large scale distributed systems on a cloud platform like GCP, AWS, Azure (we use Kubernetes + Terraform)

Experience with distributed large-scale data processing tools, such as Apache Spark or Flink

Experience with OLAP databases, ideally in the context of time-series data

Familiarity with machine learning frameworks such as PyTorch or Tensorflow

Expertise in deploying machine learning models at scale in production environments

Experience in writing technical documentation, mentoring, and presenting to technical audiences

Proven track record of owning a system, feature, or component, leading or collaborating with multiple engineers and teams

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 USD to $210,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

