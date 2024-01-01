About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is hiring a visionary Head of Security for our fast growing, open-source focused company.

The Head of Security is a strategic role in ensuring the trust of our users while maintaining the open-source practice. As we navigate towards an IPO, the Head of Security plays a pivotal role in preparing and guiding the company through this transition.

In this role you will

Develop and implement comprehensive security practices aligned with Sentry's open-source ethos

Scale our security programs including bug bounties, detection and response, vulnerability management, and red team operations

Drive automation and toolchain improvements to enhance security processes

Lead and grow a world-class security team

Work collaboratively with the CTO and IT/Compliance teams to develop and sustain robust security practices, ensuring consistent alignment on policies, operational workflows, service level agreements (SLAs), and organizational expectations

Advocate for and implement leading edge security solutions that respect our open-source nature

Prepare and guide Sentry's security posture through the IPO process, ensuring compliance with public company requirements

You’ll love this job if you

Are passionate about creating a cutting-edge approach to security solutions in an open-source environment

Excel at recognizing areas for improvement and transforming them into competitive advantage

Enjoy mentoring and up-leveling the security skills of your team

Love partnering with the engineering organization to develop the security practice

Are a strong, open communicator who is able to take risks and drive meaningful change

You want to work in a fast-paced, open-source environment

Qualifications

10+ years of relevant experience, with at least 5 years in security-focused roles

Prior experience in security program management and team leadership

Proven expertise in at least two: application security, infrastructure security, or corporate IT security

Strong technical background in computer science or equivalent software engineering experience

Experience working at a pre-IPO company and successfully navigating the security challenges of taking a company public

Understanding of SEC requirements and public company security standards

Ability to develop and implement security strategies that align with both open-source principles and public company obligations

Proven track record in building and scaling security programs, including bug bounties and penetration testing

Self-motivated with a passion for ownership and program building

Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate across departments

Experience in scaling security operations in a high-growth, pre-IPO environment

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $230,000 to $260,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

