All replay tools can help you better understand how users interact with your application. Only Session Replay shows you how users are impacted by issues and then help you find the root cause of the problem. Here are the differences between Sentry and the rest...
Sentry
Traditional Tools
Ability to sample replays tied to errors
A session replay tool that’s fully integrated into a greater application monitoring workflow
Embedded debugging context to help identify root cause
Out-of-the-box connection of back-end errors to your user experience
Prevent private data from appearing in replays
Session Replay bridges the gap between code and user experience by helping you pinpoint exactly where errors occur in your user experience. And because fixing fast matters, Session Replay is fully integrated into Sentry’s application monitoring workflows so you don’t have to switch between multiple tools to get the context you need.
Built specifically for developers, Session Replay mirrors the browser dev tools experience by providing console logs, DOM events, network request/response bodies, and more. While other replay platforms try to satisfy the needs of product managers, marketing, and other teams, Sentry’s Session Replay focuses on the needs of developers.
Session Replay is built right into the Sentry platform, so you can view recorded user sessions directly in your workflow. Other replay tools are standalone, so you have to switch between solutions to troubleshoot.
Sample replays that matter most to you by only capturing replays when users encounter errors. The generic sampling of other replay tools can miss the important, buggy replays and require switching between tools to map your issues to a replay.
With Session Replay you can watch replays associated with your backend web projects to help you catch backend errors and slow queries that impact the user experience. Other tools focus on frontend errors, but Sentry gives you the full picture.
And finally, we have strong privacy controls in place to ensure no sensitive information leaves the browser. This means all images and text inputs are masked by default and advanced configuration options are provided so you can capture the context you need for debugging.
