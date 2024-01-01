An illustration of Sentry's Session Replay as a super model rocket about to launch

A session replay tool built for developers

Most session replay tools are lacking when it comes to connecting user sessions with error and performance issues. Luckily, Session Replay by Sentry isn’t like that. Watch how end users encountered an error while navigating console logs, network calls, and other vital context to find the root cause faster.

Sign up for SentryDemo Session Replay

These folks get it

Here’s how we do it better

All replay tools can help you better understand how users interact with your application. Only Session Replay shows you how users are impacted by issues and then help you find the root cause of the problem. Here are the differences between Sentry and the rest...

Sentry gives developers

  • Sampled replays for ALL errors
  • Troubleshoot frontend or backend issues impacting the user experience all in one place
  • Embedded developer tools to help identify root causes
  • Out-of-the-box connection of back-end errors to your user experience
  • A privacy-first approach to securing user session data

Sentry

Traditional Tools

Ability to sample replays tied to errors

Yes
No

A session replay tool that’s fully integrated into a greater application monitoring workflow

Yes
No

Embedded debugging context to help identify root cause

Yes
No

Out-of-the-box connection of back-end errors to your user experience

Yes
No

Prevent private data from appearing in replays

Yes
No

“Session Replay has been instrumental in helping us resolve these types of hydration errors. With Replay, we can visually see the jankiness of the page and pinpoint which components were impacted, saving us hours of manual debugging.”

Laszlo Gaal
lablab.ai

Triage and troubleshoot issues that impact your user experience — all in one place

Session Replay bridges the gap between code and user experience by helping you pinpoint exactly where errors occur in your user experience. And because fixing fast matters, Session Replay is fully integrated into Sentry’s application monitoring workflows so you don’t have to switch between multiple tools to get the context you need.

Pinpoint issues faster with critical debugging features

Built specifically for developers, Session Replay mirrors the browser dev tools experience by providing console logs, DOM events, network request/response bodies, and more. While other replay platforms try to satisfy the needs of product managers, marketing, and other teams, Sentry’s Session Replay focuses on the needs of developers.

Embedded in your Sentry workflow

Session Replay is built right into the Sentry platform, so you can view recorded user sessions directly in your workflow. Other replay tools are standalone, so you have to switch between solutions to troubleshoot.

Prioritize capturing replays with errors

Sample replays that matter most to you by only capturing replays when users encounter errors. The generic sampling of other replay tools can miss the important, buggy replays and require switching between tools to map your issues to a replay.

Trace user experience to backend errors

With Session Replay you can watch replays associated with your backend web projects to help you catch backend errors and slow queries that impact the user experience. Other tools focus on frontend errors, but Sentry gives you the full picture.

gdpr badge
hipaa badge
soc 2 badge
iso badge
privacy shield badge

And finally, we have strong privacy controls in place to ensure no sensitive information leaves the browser. This means all images and text inputs are masked by default and advanced configuration options are provided so you can capture the context you need for debugging.

See how Session Replay compares with other replay tools

Demo it now in our Sandbox
State of Developer Happiness Report cover screenshot

Are you happier when you understand the impact of issues on your users?

According to Sentry’s 2023 independent research study, being unable to identify the impact of issues on end users negatively impacts a developer's workflow – and their happiness. Download the free report now to learn more and see how your happiness as a developer matches up with 1,100 of your peers.

Download the research report now

Videos to watch

Session Replay Explainer Video

Sentry Snack of the Week: Bridging the Gap Between Code and UX

Actionable, affordable, and actually for developers

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.