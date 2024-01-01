Dev Evangelism and Lessons from Musical Theatre with Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon, a former musical theatre actress and Hackbright Academy graduate, is Sentry’s Developer Evangelist. Perhaps the only engineer you’ll meet who has been in “Hairspray”, “Xanadu”, and “Jerry Springer: the Opera,” she is passionate about bringing people with non-traditional backgrounds into the world of tech.

On this episode, Chloe discusses her role as a developer evangelist as well as her background in musical theatre and what insights can be gleaned from comparing and contrasting tech and theatre as industries. Chloe also shares a high-level overview of Sentry, the cross-platform crash reporting and aggregation platform that also happens to be the website you’re looking at right now.