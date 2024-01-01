Dev Evangelism and Lessons from Musical Theatre with Chloe Condon

In the Ardent Development podcast interviews practitioners and thought leaders in the software development industry in search of inspiration and insights that apply across disciplines including programming, testing, product management, project management, people management, user experience, and security.
Chloe Condon, a former musical theatre actress and Hackbright Academy graduate, is Sentry’s Developer Evangelist. Perhaps the only engineer you’ll meet who has been in “Hairspray”, “Xanadu”, and “Jerry Springer: the Opera,” she is passionate about bringing people with non-traditional backgrounds into the world of tech.
On this episode, Chloe discusses her role as a developer evangelist as well as her background in musical theatre and what insights can be gleaned from comparing and contrasting tech and theatre as industries. Chloe also shares a high-level overview of Sentry, the cross-platform crash reporting and aggregation platform that also happens to be the website you’re looking at right now.
