Building Better Mobile Experiences: Best Practices from Nextdoor & Riot Games

Building high quality, performant mobile apps is difficult. Device fragmentation, multiple platforms, and fast changing trends present many challenges. Join our intimate fireside chat to learn from Julius Skripkauskas from Riot Games, Walt Leung from Nextdoor, and other leaders in mobile development about how they tackle these challenges to build better mobile apps.
In this virtual hour-long session, you will:
Come ready to discuss your key opportunities and challenges this year in mobile development. We look forward to seeing you there.
