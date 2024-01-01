Resources

Hacktoberfest 2022: Explore Sentry OSS

Join the Sentry DevRel team (Sarah, Shana, and Lazar) as they explore Sentry’s open source SDKs for Hacktoberfest.

Featuring

  • Sarah Guthals

    Director of DevRel, Sentry

  • Shana Matthews

    Senior Developer Advocate, Sentry

  • Lazar Nikolov

    Developer Advocate, Sentry

