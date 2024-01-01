How to Fix Errors Quickly

Resources

The Talking Code podcast features short expert interviews that help you decode (solid pun) what developers are saying. Our CTO and co-founder, David Cramer, was the guest for their tenth episode and spoke about how to catch and fix critical errors that can affect your bottom line. He also discussed the key differences between exceptions and bugs, and how to handle errors gracefully.

