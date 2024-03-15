Creating a JSON response using Django and Python

You want to pass a JSON response from your Django backend to use with AJAX or a frontend web framework.
Django (since version 1.7) provides a
JsonResponse object which converts a Python dictionary into JSON. It also works with other Python data structures, such as arrays, but if you’re using anything that’s not a dictionary you need to explicitly set
safe=False. In this case, you should also be careful that your application isn’t ever going to return more or different data to the frontend than you expect.
In your
views.py file, you can return JSON as demonstrated in the following code. The first view uses a simple dictionary, while the second one returns an array, so we set
safe=False.
from django.http import JsonResponse def index(request): my_dictionary = {"a": 1, "b": 2} return JsonResponse(my_dictionary) def index2(request): my_array = [("a", 1), ("b", 2)] return JsonResponse(my_array, safe=False)
The
index function above will return
{"a": 1, "b": 2} while
index2 will return
[["a", 1], ["b", 2]] (note the round brackets are converted to square brackets to conform with standard JSON).
If you use
JsonResponse to return an entire object, Django will escape the double quotation marks in all fields. For example, if you have the following object:
from django.core import serializers from django.http import JsonResponse from django.db import models class MyTrickyObject(models.Model): quotes = models.CharField(max_length=100) def index(request): MyTrickyObject.objects.all().delete() all_objs = MyTrickyObject.objects.all() tricky_obj = MyTrickyObject(quotes='"this is a quoted string"') tricky_obj.save() tricky_objects = MyTrickyObject.objects.all() data = serializers.serialize('json', all_objs) return JsonResponse(data, safe=False)
Then the response will be:
"[{\"model\": \"sandboxapp.mytrickyobject\", \"pk\": 21, \"fields\": {\"quotes\": \"\\\"this is a quoted string\\\"\"}}]"
Note how every field includes the (escaped) double quotes, and the actual quotes in the
quotes field are now double escaped. Instead, you can use an
HttpResponse and
content_type='application/json' to get just the fields without the quotes:
from django.core import serializers from django.http import HttpResponse from django.db import models class MyTrickyObject(models.Model): quotes = models.CharField(max_length=100) def index(request): MyTrickyObject.objects.all().delete() all_objs = MyTrickyObject.objects.all() tricky_obj = MyTrickyObject(quotes='"this is a quoted string"') tricky_obj.save() tricky_objects = MyTrickyObject.objects.all() data = serializers.serialize('json', all_objs) return HttpResponse(data, content_type='application/json')
Now the response will be:
[{"model": "sandboxapp.mytrickyobject", "pk": 22, "fields": {"quotes": "\"this is a quoted string\""}}]
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.