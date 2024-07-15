Debug Python with print statements

David Y. — July 15, 2024

I’ve heard different opinions about using print statements to debug code rather than using a debugger, with many saying that it is inefficient and bad practice. However, others have argued that it has a place in developers’ toolkits. In practice, I find myself debugging code with print statements more often than I use a debugger.

What is the right approach to debugging Python using print statements to be as powerful and effective as possible, and when should I use a debugger instead?

The Solution

Debugging code with print statements, while often criticized, remains a widely adopted approach to debugging across languages and can have benefits over a debugger. A few well-placed print statements in a complex codebase can give you a high-level overview of what’s happening in the code over time. Debugger workflows, on the other hand, tend to focus on the state of a program at specific moments. While debuggers offer tools that are in many ways more powerful and flexible, the humble print statement can also be a valuable debugging tool.

To make your print debugging as effective as possible, consider three points: what to print, where to print, and how to print. We’ll dive into each of these below.

What To Print

Print statements used for debugging usually do one of two things: show the current value(s) of one or more variables and indicate the current position in the code. The simplest way we can do this is manually:

Click to Copy Click to Copy x = 1 print("example.py:2 --> x = ", x) if x == 1: x += 1

When we run this script, it will produce the following output:

Click to Copy Click to Copy example.py:2 --> x = 1

We can save ourselves some effort by using a few Python built-ins to supply this information instead of writing it out manually. For example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import inspect x = 1 print(f"{__file__}:{inspect.currentframe().f_lineno} --> {x = }") if x == 1: x += 1

Running this code will produce the following output:

Click to Copy Click to Copy /home/user/example.py:4 --> x = 1

Here, we’ve used Python’s built-in __file__ variable to get the filename and the inspect module to get the current line number instead of specifying them manually.

We’ve also used a special piece of f-string syntax, the self-documenting expression, to print out the name and value of x . We can do this with variables of any type and even expressions. Some examples:

Click to Copy Click to Copy x = 1 y = 2 print(f"{x = }") # will print "x = 1" print(f"{y=}") # will print "y=2" (note the lack of spaces) print(f"{x + y = }") # will print "x + y = 3"

This approach allows us to use the same line to display the value of x anywhere in our code, and easily change it to print the value of another variable instead:

Click to Copy Click to Copy print(f"{__file__}:{inspect.currentframe().f_lineno} --> {x = }")

Click to Copy Click to Copy print(f"{__file__}:{inspect.currentframe().f_lineno} --> {y = }")

We can also use functionality from the inspect module to return the name of the current function:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import inspect def my_function(): x = 1 print(f"{__file__}:{inspect.currentframe().f_lineno} in function {inspect.currentframe().f_code.co_name} --> {x = }") if x == 1: x += 1 my_function() # will print: # /home/user/example.py:5 in function my_function --> x = 1

To print the values of multiple variables, you could add additional self-documenting expressions to the f-string or create additional print statements. But this approach is tedious if you want to print many variables, and won’t help in cases where the names of variables are unknown, like when debugging someone else’s code or using a new library. Fortunately, Python comes with several built-in functions to show the values of all variables in a given scope.

To get a dictionary containing all variables in the current function, call the locals() function:

Click to Copy Click to Copy def debug_me(): x = 1 y = 2 z = 3 print(locals()) debug_me() # will print "{'x': 1, 'y': 2, 'z': 3}

Similarly, to get a dictionary containing all variables defined in the top-level scope, call the globals() function at any point in the code. This will also print the values of built-in global variables such as __name__ . Calling locals() outside of a function definition will produce the same output as globals() .

Finally, to get the attributes of an object, use vars() :

Click to Copy Click to Copy class MyObject: def __init__(self, x, y, z): self.x = x self.y = y self.z = z my_object = MyObject(1, 2, 3) print(vars(my_object)) # will print "{'x': 1, 'y': 2, 'z': 3}

Calling vars() without arguments will produce the same output as globals() .

Where To Print

We usually want to insert print statements at key points in the code, such as before, after, and during loops, at the start and end of functions, and within conditional branches. For example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy print("Starting loop") for item in items: if accepted(item): print(f"Processing item: {item}") process(item) else: print(f"Discarding item: {item}") print("Loop ended")

Depending on the nature of the bug you may not need all of these print statements, but the above code will produce a detailed log of each processed and discarded item.

Another valuable place to print is when catching exceptions, especially in cases where broad classes of exceptions are being caught and ignored.

Click to Copy Click to Copy try: risky_operation() except Exception as e: print(f"Exception occurred: {e}")

For more on printing the details of exceptions, such as stack traces, please see this answer.

How To Print

As discussed above, we can use the inspect module and self-documenting expressions to display information about the current location in the codebase and the values of variables. It’s better to rely on these techniques rather than manually constructing print statements to avoid mistakes like this:

Click to Copy Click to Copy print("x = ", y) # will display the wrong value for x

You can use pretty printing from Python’s built-in pprint module to display complex data structures, like nested dictionaries, and lists, in a more readable format. For example, consider the following code:

Click to Copy Click to Copy data = [ {"name": "Alice", "age": 30, "hobbies": ["reading", "cycling", "hiking"]}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25, "hobbies": ["painting", "fishing"]}, {"name": "Charlie", "age": 35, "hobbies": ["swimming", "chess", "running"]}, ] print(data)

When executed, this script will produce the following difficult-to-read output:

Click to Copy Click to Copy [{'name': 'Alice', 'age': 30, 'hobbies': ['reading', 'cycling', 'hiking']}, {'name': 'Bob', 'age': 25, 'hobbies': ['painting', 'fishing']}, {'name': 'Charlie', 'age': 35, 'hobbies': ['swimming', 'chess', 'running']}]

If you replace print with pprint , for example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy data = [ {"name": "Alice", "age": 30, "hobbies": ["reading", "cycling", "hiking"]}, {"name": "Bob", "age": 25, "hobbies": ["painting", "fishing"]}, {"name": "Charlie", "age": 35, "hobbies": ["swimming", "chess", "running"]}, ] from pprint import pprint pprint(data)

The output is easier to read:

Click to Copy Click to Copy [{'age': 30, 'hobbies': ['reading', 'cycling', 'hiking'], 'name': 'Alice'}, {'age': 25, 'hobbies': ['painting', 'gaming'], 'name': 'Bob'}, {'age': 35, 'hobbies': ['swimming', 'chess', 'running'], 'name': 'Charlie'}]

