Discard unstaged changes in Git

The Problem

How can I discard all unstaged changes in my Git repository?

The Solution

We can do this using git restore. To discard changes for all files in our current working directory run the following:

git restore .

To discard unstaged changes for a specific file, run the following:

git restore path/to/file
