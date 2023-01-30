Get the last item in an array using JavaScript

You want to get the last item in an array, how do you do this?
There are multiple methods that can be used to get the last item in an array. Here are some ways to do this.
length Property
You can use the length of an array and subtract 1 from it to get the index of the last item in an array:
const arr = ["Ferrari", "Toyota", "Kia"]; const lastItem = arr[arr.length - 1]; console.log(lastItem); // Kia
You can also use the
at() method, which returns an item at a given index:
const arr = ["Ferrari", "Toyota", "Kia"]; const lastItem = arr.at(arr.length - 1); console.log(lastItem); // Kia
These methods don’t change the array. If the array is empty, then
lastItem will be
undefined.
pop()
You can also use the
pop() method to get the last item in an array:
const arr = ["Ferrari", "Toyota", "Kia"]; const lastItem = arr.pop(); console.log(lastItem); // Kia console.log(arr); // ["Ferrari", "Toyota']
This method removes the last item in the array and returns it. It modifies the array. Like the previous methods, if the array is empty,
lastItem will be
undefined.
You can use various other methods such as
slice(),
reduce(), or a
for loop to get the last item in an array. These methods can be less readable than the methods described above. The methods that modify the array or create a new item will be less efficient, in terms of the number of operations that can be performed per second, than solutions that only read what the last item is. However, the performance difference is unlikely to be significant in most applications.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.