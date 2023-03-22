How can I get query parameters from the URL?

Next.js allows us to create dynamic routes, which are routes that can accept
parameters. For example, we can create a route that accepts a
userId parameter
and renders a user profile page for that user. But, how do we get the
userId
parameter from the URL?
To obtain the query parameters from the URL, you can use the
useRouter hook.
The hook is imported from different packages depending on the version of Next.js
and whether you use the
app directory or the
pages directory.
pages directory, or the Next.js version is 12 or earlier,
import the hook from
'next/router';
'next/navigation';
After you import the hook, you can use it to get the query parameters from the URL like so:
// pages/users/[userId].js function UserProfile() { const router = useRouter(); const { userId } = router.query; return <div>User ID: {userId}</div>; }
Have in mind that the
router.queryobject is empty on the initial render, because Next.js hasn’t fetched the data yet. You can use the
router.isReadyproperty to check if the data is ready.
Since you can’t use the
useRouter hook on the server-side, you can obtain
the query parameters from the
ctx argument of the
getServerSideProps method.
The
ctx argument is an object that contains the request and response objects,
as well as other useful information.
If the previous page was rendered on the server-side, here’s how you would get
the
userId parameter:
// pages/users/[userId].js export async function getServerSideProps(ctx) { const { userId } = ctx.query; return { props: { userId, }, }; } function UserProfile({ userId }) { return <div>User ID: {userId}</div>; }
At the time of writing this answer, Next.js doesn’t support query parameters in server components. You can only obtain the query parameters from the page that renders the server component:
// app/users/[userId]/page.tsx import { User } from '../../components/User'; export default function UserProfile({ params, searchParams, }: { params: { slug: string }, searchParams?: { [key: string]: string | string[] | undefined }, }) { const { userId } = params; // ... }
