How do I Check for an Empty/Undefined/Null String in JavaScript?

You want to check that a value is not an empty string, null, or undefined. How do you do this?
To check that a value is not an empty string, null, or undefined, you can create a custom function that returns
true if a value is
null,
undefined, or an empty string and
false for all other falsy values and truthy values:
function isEmpty(value) { return (value == null || (typeof value === "string" && value.trim().length === 0)); } console.log(isEmpty("cat")); // false console.log(isEmpty(1)); // false console.log(isEmpty([])); // false console.log(isEmpty({})); // false console.log(isEmpty(false)); // false console.log(isEmpty(0)); // false console.log(isEmpty(-0)); // false console.log(isEmpty(NaN)); // false console.log(isEmpty("")); // true console.log(isEmpty(" ")); // true console.log(isEmpty(null)); // true console.log(isEmpty(undefined)); // true
The
isEmpty function uses the equality operator (
==) to check if the argument
value is
null or
undefined. This works because if one of the operands is
null or
undefined, the other operand must be
null or
undefined for the equality comparison to return
true. If the argument
value is not
null or
undefined, the right side of the logical OR (||) operator is evaluated.
To check for an empty string, the logical && operator is used. The first operand uses the
typeof operator to check if the argument
value is a string. If the
value is a string, leading and trailing white space and line terminator strings are removed using the
trim() method. This logical && operator expression returns
true if a string is empty or consists of white space and line terminator strings only.
