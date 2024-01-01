How do I Check for an Empty/Undefined/Null String in JavaScript?

Matthew C.

Invalid date

The Problem

You want to check that a value is not an empty string, null, or undefined. How do you do this?

The Solution

To check that a value is not an empty string, null, or undefined, you can create a custom function that returns true if a value is null , undefined , or an empty string and false for all other falsy values and truthy values:

Click to Copy function isEmpty(value) { return (value == null || (typeof value === "string" && value.trim().length === 0)); } console.log(isEmpty("cat")); // false console.log(isEmpty(1)); // false console.log(isEmpty([])); // false console.log(isEmpty({})); // false console.log(isEmpty(false)); // false console.log(isEmpty(0)); // false console.log(isEmpty(-0)); // false console.log(isEmpty(NaN)); // false console.log(isEmpty("")); // true console.log(isEmpty(" ")); // true console.log(isEmpty(null)); // true console.log(isEmpty(undefined)); // true

The isEmpty function uses the equality operator ( == ) to check if the argument value is null or undefined . This works because if one of the operands is null or undefined , the other operand must be null or undefined for the equality comparison to return true . If the argument value is not null or undefined , the right side of the logical OR (||) operator is evaluated.