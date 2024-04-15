Is it possible to set a server-side cookie in Next.js?

You want to set a cookie on the server in your Next.js application. For example, you may have an e-commerce website that has Google adverts. If a user clicks on an ad for a summer sale page on your e-commerce website, the e-commerce website is opened with the following campaign parameter in the URL:
https://www.yourecommercewebsite/shop?campaign=summer_sale
You want to save this information in a cookie to personalize the user’s next browsing sessions by adding more content relevant to the summer sale when they visit your e-commerce website again.
How do you set the cookie on the server side to store this information?
You can set a server-side cookie in Next.js. If you are using the Next.js app directory, use the Next.js
cookies function.
The
cookies function allows you to create cookies in a Server Action or a Route Handler.
For example, if you want to set a cookie based on URL parameters, you can create a page in your
src/app folder:
import Campaigns from "@/components/Campaigns"; export default function Home() { return <Campaigns />; }
Then create a Client Component in
src/components/Campaigns.tsx that can read the current URL and call a Server Action to create a campaign cookie:
import { createCampaignCookie } from "@/app/actions"; import { useSearchParams } from "next/navigation"; export default function Campaigns() { const searchParams = useSearchParams(); function handleClick() { const campaign = searchParams.get("campaign"); createCampaignCookie(campaign || ""); } return <button onClick={handleClick}>View all Summer Sale deals</button>; }
In this example code, the
useSearchParams Client Component hook is used to read the URL query string. It gets the value for the
"campaign" search parameter. When a user clicks on the “View all Summer Sale deals” button, the
createCampaignCookie Server Action is called. The user clicking on the button shows that they interacted with the page.
This Server Action can be defined in the
src/app/actions.ts file:
"use server"; import { cookies } from "next/headers"; export async function createCampaignCookie(value: string) { if (value === "") return; cookies().set({ name: "campaign", value: value, httpOnly: true, secure: true, path: "/", }); }
When a user clicks on the button, the Server Action creates a cookie in the user’s browser. You can then do a check for the cookie in a Server Component using the
cookies().get() method to serve the user-customized content.
If you’re using the Next.js pages directory, use the
cookies method of the
NextResponse interface to create or read cookies. You can use this method in an API route or the
getServerSideProps function.
Note that you should let your users know what types of cookies are used on your website for their privacy and to comply with regulations such as the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Next.js performance bottlenecks and errors.
Run the line of code below to:
Create a free Sentry account
Run the CLI install command to automatically add the Sentry SDK to your project:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Start capturing errors and performance issues
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.