When connecting to Postgres you might see this error:
psql: could not connect to server: No such file or directory Is the server running locally and accepting connections on Unix domain socket <some socket>. This happens most often when Postgres’ server daemon process is not running.
To troubleshoot this issue, first check to make sure that Postgres is running on the machine you expect it to run. You can use the
ps aux command to make sure that the
postgres process is currently running. If it’s not, you will need to start Postgres.
If you’re looking to get a deeper understanding of how application monitoring works, take a look at the following articles:
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.