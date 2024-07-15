Python conditional breakpoints

David Y. — July 15, 2024

I’ve been using pdb , Python’s built-in debugger, a lot lately for debugging and have found breakpoints very useful. I’ve heard about something called conditional breakpoints, but I’m not sure what that means, how to use it, or when it would be useful to do so. What are conditional breakpoints?

The Solution

A standard breakpoint will pause the execution of a program on the line where it is set. A conditional breakpoint does the same thing, but only if a provided condition evaluates to True . If the condition is not met, the breakpoint is disregarded and execution continues.

Conditional breakpoints are incredibly useful for conducting focused investigations of specific edge cases in our program’s logic. For example, if we want to debug code in a long-running loop without having to step through each iteration, or if we have a bug that appears only intermittently. In these cases, we can set conditional breakpoints to trigger only under specific conditions, so that we only pause execution at places that are relevant to our bug-squashing efforts.

Let’s work through a simple example of how to use conditional breakpoints with the following script, which we’ll save in a file named example.py :

def looper(x):
    import pdb; pdb.set_trace()  # standard breakpoint
    for i in range(10):
        x += i
        print(x)  # we will break conditionally here

looper(5)

If we run this script, we should see output like the following:

$ python example.py
> /tmp/example.py(3)looper()
-> for i in range(10):
(Pdb)

Our script has started and executed up to the breakpoint set by pdb.set_trace() . Note that in modern versions of Python (3.7 and above), we can use the function breakpoint() , which will import pdb and call pdb.set_trace() . This is considered best practice as it allows breakpoints to be disabled, but for this example that is not essential.

The syntax for setting a standard breakpoint in pdb requires us to specify the filename and line number, as in the example below:

(Pdb) break example.py:5

To turn this breakpoint into a conditional breakpoint, we add a comma followed by a Python expression, as below:

(Pdb) break example.py:5, x > 10

After setting our conditional breakpoint, tell pdb to continue execution until the next breakpoint with the command c . It will then continue executing our program, running through each iteration of the for loop. Each time execution reaches the print function on line 5, pdb will evaluate our condition ( x > 10 ). If it’s false, execution will continue. If it’s true, execution will pause. Here’s what our pdb output thus far should look like:

> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(3)looper()
-> for i in range(10):
(Pdb) b example.py:5, x > 10
Breakpoint 1 at /tmp/pdbtest/example.py:5
(Pdb) c
5
6
8
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here

As we can see, execution paused only on the fourth iteration of the loop ( i = 3 ), when the value of x was set to 11 ( 8 + 3 ). With x only increasing in value from now on, our conditional breakpoint will now trigger on each subsequent iteration of the loop, as shown below:

> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(3)looper()
-> for i in range(10):
(Pdb) b example.py:5, x > 10
Breakpoint 1 at /tmp/pdbtest/example.py:5
(Pdb) c
5
6
8
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here
(Pdb) c
11
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here
(Pdb) c
15
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here
(Pdb) c
20
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here
(Pdb) c
26
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here
(Pdb) c
33
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here
(Pdb) c
41
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper()
-> print(x)  # we will break conditionally here
(Pdb) c
50

If this output is confusing to follow, consider using ipdb , the IPython debugger, in place of pdb . The ipdb debugging tool supports syntax highlighting and provides a more user-friendly default experience, while still understanding all the same commands used in pdb . It can be installed through PIP ( pip install ipdb ) and used as a drop-in replacement for pdb . For example:

def looper(x):
    import ipdb; ipdb.set_trace()  # standard breakpoint
    for i in range(10):
        x += i
        print(x)  # we will break conditionally here

looper(5)

When executed, this script will now use ipdb instead of pdb . Running the script will now produce output like the following, showing more context around the current breakpoint by default: