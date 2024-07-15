Python conditional breakpoints
David Y.—
I’ve been using
pdb, Python’s built-in debugger, a lot lately for debugging and have found breakpoints very useful. I’ve heard about something called conditional breakpoints, but I’m not sure what that means, how to use it, or when it would be useful to do so. What are conditional breakpoints?
A standard breakpoint will pause the execution of a program on the line where it is set. A conditional breakpoint does the same thing, but only if a provided condition evaluates to
True. If the condition is not met, the breakpoint is disregarded and execution continues.
Conditional breakpoints are incredibly useful for conducting focused investigations of specific edge cases in our program’s logic. For example, if we want to debug code in a long-running loop without having to step through each iteration, or if we have a bug that appears only intermittently. In these cases, we can set conditional breakpoints to trigger only under specific conditions, so that we only pause execution at places that are relevant to our bug-squashing efforts.
Let’s work through a simple example of how to use conditional breakpoints with the following script, which we’ll save in a file named
example.py:
def looper(x): import pdb; pdb.set_trace() # standard breakpoint for i in range(10): x += i print(x) # we will break conditionally here looper(5)
If we run this script, we should see output like the following:
$ python example.py > /tmp/example.py(3)looper() -> for i in range(10): (Pdb)
Our script has started and executed up to the breakpoint set by
pdb.set_trace(). Note that in modern versions of Python (3.7 and above), we can use the function
breakpoint(), which will import
pdb and call
pdb.set_trace(). This is considered best practice as it allows breakpoints to be disabled, but for this example that is not essential.
The syntax for setting a standard breakpoint in
pdb requires us to specify the filename and line number, as in the example below:
(Pdb) break example.py:5
To turn this breakpoint into a conditional breakpoint, we add a comma followed by a Python expression, as below:
(Pdb) break example.py:5, x > 10
After setting our conditional breakpoint, tell
pdb to continue execution until the next breakpoint with the command
c. It will then continue executing our program, running through each iteration of the for loop. Each time execution reaches the
pdb will evaluate our condition (
x > 10). If it’s false, execution will continue. If it’s true, execution will pause. Here’s what our
pdb output thus far should look like:
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(3)looper() -> for i in range(10): (Pdb) b example.py:5, x > 10 Breakpoint 1 at /tmp/pdbtest/example.py:5 (Pdb) c 5 6 8 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here
As we can see, execution paused only on the fourth iteration of the loop (
i = 3), when the value of
x was set to
11 (
8 + 3). With
x only increasing in value from now on, our conditional breakpoint will now trigger on each subsequent iteration of the loop, as shown below:
> /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(3)looper() -> for i in range(10): (Pdb) b example.py:5, x > 10 Breakpoint 1 at /tmp/pdbtest/example.py:5 (Pdb) c 5 6 8 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here (Pdb) c 11 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here (Pdb) c 15 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here (Pdb) c 20 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here (Pdb) c 26 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here (Pdb) c 33 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here (Pdb) c 41 > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(5)looper() -> print(x) # we will break conditionally here (Pdb) c 50
If this output is confusing to follow, consider using
ipdb, the IPython debugger, in place of
pdb. The
ipdb debugging tool supports syntax highlighting and provides a more user-friendly default experience, while still understanding all the same commands used in
pdb. It can be installed through PIP (
pip install ipdb) and used as a drop-in replacement for
pdb. For example:
def looper(x): import ipdb; ipdb.set_trace() # standard breakpoint for i in range(10): x += i print(x) # we will break conditionally here looper(5)
When executed, this script will now use
ipdb instead of
pdb. Running the script will now produce output like the following, showing more context around the current breakpoint by default:
$ python example.py > /tmp/pdbtest/example.py(3)looper() 2 import ipdb; ipdb.set_trace() # standard breakpoint --> 3 for i in range(10): 4 x += i ipdb>
