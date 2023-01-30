Truthy and falsy values in JavaScript

Let’s say we have an online store that has recently introduced a loyalty points system. We store users as JSON objects, and only newly created users have the
loyaltyPoints field. Consider the following code:
const user1 = { name: "Jane Doe", email: "jane.doe@example.com" }; // old user const user2 = { name: "John Smith", email: "john.smith@example.com", loyaltyPoints: 0 }; // new user function displayLoyaltyPoints(user) { if (user.loyaltyPoints) { console.log(`User has ${user.loyaltyPoints} loyalty points`); } else { console.log("Field 'loyaltyPoints' not defined for user."); } } displayLoyaltyPoints(user1); displayLoyaltyPoints(user2);
Based on a cursory reading of this code, we might expect the function
displayLoyaltyPoints to follow the
else path for our first user and the
if path for our second user. However, if we run this code, we’ll see that it follows the
else path in both cases, even though
loyaltyPoints is defined for the second user.
Why does this happen and how can we fix our code?
When non-boolean values are used in a boolean context, such as the condition of an
if statement, they will be coerced into either
true or
false. Values that are coerced into
true are called truthy and values that are coerced into
false are called falsy.
JavaScript contains the following falsy values:
false
0,
-0 and
0n
"",
'' (empty strings)
null,
undefined and
NaN
document.all
All other values are truthy.
Because
0 is a falsy value, the
if condition in our
displayLoyaltyPoints() function will evaluate to
false when provided with a user whose
loyaltyPoints property is set to
0. The
if condition will also evaluate to false if the
loyaltyPoints field does not exist (making it
undefined).
We can fix our code by explicitly checking that
user.loyaltyPoints does not equal
undefined instead of evaluating the value’s truthiness.
function displayLoyaltyPoints(user) { if (user.loyaltyPoints !== undefined) { console.log(`User has ${user.loyaltyPoints} loyalty points`); } else { console.log("Field 'loyaltyPoints' not defined for user."); } }
Some values can be truthy without also being loosely equal to true or falsy without being loosely equal to false. For example, both
if statements in the code below will evaluate to
true:
if ([]) { console.log("[] is truthy"); } if ([] == false) { console.log("[] is loosely equal to false"); }
To avoid the pitfalls associated with boolean coercion, constructions such as
if (variableName) should only be used when
variableName is known to be a boolean value. For variables of other types, an explicit comparison is preferred. For example,
if (variableName > 0) or
if (variableName != undefined).
