Auth0 + Sentry Integration

Streamline security and admin with Sentry's SAML integration for Auth0.See the docs
Make creation and enforcement of password policies more programmatic and unified across apps at every stage of your business. Auth0 integrates with Sentry to provide SAML-based authentication and access logging in support of your evolving compliance requirements.
Learn more about how enterprises use SAML-based SSO with Sentry.
Deployment and oversight become challenging as your services and users increase. Auth0 removes complexity from identity provision for Sentry and helps admins focus on value-add activities.
Auth0 also makes it easier for teams to get more from Sentry alongside other tools in the dev stack. SAML takes advantage of existing LDAP or Active Directory to make login smoother and more secure than ever.
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.
