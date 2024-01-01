logos

ClickUp + Sentry Integration

Track your Sentry issues with ClickUp.

Instantly turn errors into ClickUp tasks

From any Sentry error, create a task that will automatically be sent to the ClickUp List you selected.

Link issues to ClickUp tasks

Get alerted in a selected task whenever an issue arises. Take action on the issue by clicking the link automatically attached to your task.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

