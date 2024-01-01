Height + Sentry Integration

Link Height tasks to Sentry issues to get automatic updates on your Height tasks as they happen in Sentry.Get started
Automatically resolve Sentry issues when linked tasks are marked as Done.Install the plugin
Automatically create new tasks on Height when specific Sentry alert rules are triggered, like reported errors or sessions crashes spiking above a certain threshold. You can customize the alert rules and Sentry bot will create tasks for you whenever they’re triggered so nothing falls through the cracks.Get started
