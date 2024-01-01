Hosted Graphite + Sentry Integration

See errors alongside cloud and microservices metrics in one dashboard.

Correlate events and metrics

When your app encounters an error, does it affect your operations metrics? Pinpoint your Sentry events in time to see if they coincide with changes in your application or infrastructure performance.

Annotations add context

Hosted Graphite’s annotations API lets you add details about one-time events. With two clicks, you're in Sentry and looking at what caused the blip on your graphs.

Read the config guide to get started.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

