Okta + Sentry Integration

Streamline security and admin with Sentry's SAML integration for Okta.

Easily grant or revoke permissions

Make creation and enforcement of password policies more programmatic and unified across apps at every stage of your business. Okta integrates with Sentry to provide SAML-based authentication and access logging in support of your evolving compliance requirements.

Security at any scale

Deployment and oversight become challenging as your services and users increase. Okta removes complexity from identity provision for Sentry and helps admins focus on value-add activities.

Okta also makes it easier for teams to get more from Sentry alongside other tools in the dev stack. SAML takes advantage of existing LDAP or Active Directory to make login smoother and more secure than ever.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

