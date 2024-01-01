Strapi + Sentry Integration

Track your errors in your Strapi headless CMS project with SentrySee the docs
The plugin will help you to log errors in your Strapi app and get context to identify the source of the problem. It will identify the previous events that led to an error, and what commit introduced the bug. Once installed, the plugin will send errors encountered in your application's end API to Sentry, attach useful metadata to Sentry events to help you with debugging.
To use the plugin, first, install the yarn or npm package, link Strapi to your Sentry project by entering your data source name (DSN) in your app's config/plugins.js file, and restart your app. All your errors will be logged on Sentry.
