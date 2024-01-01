Vanta + Sentry Integration

Vanta is the fastest path to compliance, helping your business improve its security by continuously monitoring systems and tools.

See the docs

Single Pane of Glass for Compliance

Vanta centralizes where you need to look to understand your company’s security posture.

Proactively Manage Security

Real time reporting helps you to feel comfortable with your company’s operations.

Accelerate the Audit Process

Automatically send compliance relevant data from PagerDuty to Vanta to accelerate compliance audits - this reduces the number of screenshots, people, and time required to move through audits.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

