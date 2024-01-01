Senior Frontend Engineer, Applications

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

At Sentry, we're excited to welcome a Senior Frontend Engineer to our Codecov Applications team. Here, you'll be at the heart of our mission to revolutionize our Codecov product suite. Your role is important in developing and maintaining various components of our Codecov product suite, including the interactive dashboard, Slack app, and VSCode extension. We're not just about code coverage - we're about pushing boundaries, exploring new frontiers like JavaScript bundle analysis, and making our mark with AI in PR reviews. If you're someone who thrives on change and loves the thrill of innovation, you're going to fit right in.

In This Role You Will

Lead the transformation of our front end landscape, focusing on enhancing user interfaces and pioneering our move from JavaScript to TypeScript.

Be the driving force in implementing a new design system, ensuring our products are not only functional but also visually stunning and user friendly.

Work closely with our team to scale our products, making them more robust and efficient.

Dive into the dynamic world of front-end development, where your creativity and expertise will shape the future of our product suite.

Share your knowledge and experience by mentoring fellow team members, nurturing an environment of learning and growth.

Embrace the challenge of a fast-paced and ever-evolving tech landscape, where your adaptability and problem-solving skills will be your greatest assets.

You’ll Love This Job If You

Enjoy leading front end projects and leaving your mark on widely used developer tools.

Thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where every day brings new challenges and opportunities.

Enjoy a collaborative atmosphere and excel in a team that values open communication and mutual support.

Are always eager to tackle complex problems with innovative, user-focused solutions.

Have a curiosity for emerging technologies and love applying them in practical, impactful ways.

Qualifications

At least 5 years of experience in front end development, with an eye for UI design and seamless system integration.

Proficiency in React, TypeScript, and front-end development technologies.

A track record of successfully leading teams and projects in a dynamic, fast paced environment.

Strong communication skills and the ability to thrive in a distributed team.

An independent, self-driven approach to work, with a history of taking initiative in project development and problem-solving.

Recruiter fill out pay transparency below:

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $171,000 CAD to $210,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

