Senior Software Engineer, Applications

About the role

We're looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to join our dynamic Codecov Applications team at Sentry. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in elevating our Codecov product suite, working on diverse tools like the Codecov dashboard, Slack app, VSCode extension, and API layer for code coverage. As a member of our distributed team, you'll drive innovation and excellence, ensuring our offerings exceed user expectations.

We're going beyond code coverage, exploring new areas like analyzing JavaScript bundles, reporting on failed and flaky tests, and potentially introducing AI in PR reviews. We're looking for team members who embrace change, adapt to challenges, and help shape Codecov at Sentry.

In this role you will

Guide development initiatives for the Codecov dashboard, Slack app, and VSCode extension, focusing on advanced UI/UX and robust backend functionality.

Utilize your expertise in technologies such as React, TypeScript, GraphQL, Python, and Django to spearhead product enhancements and new features.

Play a pivotal role in both the evolution of the user interface, prioritizing intuitiveness and accessibility, and the advancement of the API layer that underpins our tools.

Mentor junior team members, fostering a culture of technical excellence and collaborative problem-solving.

Facilitate design discussions, guide code reviews, and drive the resolution of complex problems with innovative, user-centric solutions.

Champion effective collaboration within our distributed team, emphasizing clear communication, open-mindedness, and constructive feedback.

You’ll love this job if you

Have a passion for guiding both front-end and back-end development projects.

Are driven by impacting a wide community of developers through your work on high-visibility tools.

Embrace a collaborative ethos and excel in a distributed team setting.

Relish the tasks of navigating complex problems with creative, sustainable solutions.

Stay abreast of emerging technology trends and apply them to real-world applications.

Qualifications

At least 5 years of full-stack development experience, with a proven track record in both UI and backend excellence.

Deep proficiency in React, TypeScript, GraphQL, Python, and Django (or equivalent technologies).

Experience mentoring and directing teams in a fast-paced development environment.

Exceptional communication skills, with a history of thriving in distributed team settings.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 to $200,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

