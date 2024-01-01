Software Engineer (React), Web SDK

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As an engineer on our Web Frontend team, you'll join a cross-functional division of software engineers who are responsible for the client-infrastructure operations of Sentry.

One part of this role will be building and maintaining our JavaScript SDKs that are used to send events to the Sentry backend. You will also be involved in the design and evolution of the APIs used to ingest events into the backend.

The second part of your role will be further developing our docs platform (a Next.js application running on https://docs.sentry.io/). You’ll be responsible for the application architecture and the development of further React components. This will also be your main focus for the first 6 months.

In this role you will

Work on our Next.js docs platform, where you’ll build and maintain React components and optimize the applications’ build process

Work together with your team to improve and evolve our JavaScript SDKs

Collaborate with Infrastructure and SRE teams to build solutions that scale (we ingest over a billion events every day)

Write unit and integration tests that ensure the correctness of your work, as well as strong documentation to help educate both peers and customers

Assist Customer Operations to resolve live customer issues when bugs sneak into production caused by the SDKs

You’ll love this job if you

Take pride in building features that don't just work but are also delightful to use

Want to build a product by developers for developers

Want to work on multiple of the most important projects of Sentry

Want to join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Get excited about contributing to open source full-time — our product is entirely Open Source

Enjoy working with collaborative, thoughtful engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Love to interact with your user base - whether it be on GitHub or in-person at conferences

Qualifications

3+ years as a Software Engineer and/or related role (e.g. web developer, SDK engineer)

Experience in developing React applications / JavaScript libraries / SDKs in general

Experience in programming languages used in web applications (Javascript, Typescript, Node, etc)

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Live in the Vienna, Austria area or are willing to relocate

Bonus points for experience with other programming languages or experience with Next.js & Sass experience maintaining open-source libraries



We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 45,990,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 75,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

