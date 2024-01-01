Senior Software Engineer, Ecosystem

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Engineering organizations use Sentry to triage and debug production software issues. They have custom workflows that are tied deeply with other apps (e.g. GitHub, Jira, Slack, PagerDuty, etc) and they expect Sentry to integrate with these apps. The Ecosystem team maintains a suite of core integrations, and provides an integration platform for other new apps to build against.

We are looking for a Senior Full-Stack Engineer to lead the team. The team focuses on projects that will embed Sentry tightly with our users’ workflows, and bring in new users by surfacing relevant application health and performance insights in those apps. As a technical leader, you are expected to share your domain expertise with the Product Manager and Designer, and collaborate with them to ideate on new features that embed Sentry into other apps.

In this role you will

Build and maintain features/integrations with other SaaS services using React (TypeScript) and Django (Python) in our open-source codebase

Contribute to the technical goals of the team, and advocate for your ideas to be included in the product roadmap

Design and implement scalable systems that can be reused within broad categories of apps (e.g. Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams for communication)

Research external apps, either through documentation or hands-on exploration, to understand the best way to augment their product experience when Sentry integrates with them

Write technical specifications for new product features

Build tests for your code to maintain a high quality standard for Sentry

Set up monitoring and alerting to ensure application health and uptime

Collect metrics to quantify the impact of your projects

Review code and mentor less-experienced engineers

Write user-facing documentation to support new features with help from our technical writing staff

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy exploring new features on the apps that you use, and you keep a finger on the pulse of the latest emerging productivity apps

Are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows

Want autonomy on task prioritization. You understand the challenge of shipping new features while maintaining existing functionality, and you have found the balance between them in previous roles

Operate with a high level of ownership over the outcomes of your work, and you expect the same from your team

Are excited to roll up your sleeves to dive into another team’s codebase to unblock yourself, making good, maintainable changes and earning the recognition of your counterparts

Relish the idea of making small improvements to a tool that magnifies into days of saved time across our customer base

Want to be the change you seek in the world of dev tooling. You recognize that you are the target user for Sentry, and you want to have an influence on the things that make it into the product

Qualifications

6+ years of experience building user-facing web applications and APIs

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience

Have domain expertise in B2B SaaS ecosystems/integrations, or demonstrable strong interest in it

Have experience with Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages)

Have experience with React/Typescript (or similar frameworks and languages)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 USD to $200,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

