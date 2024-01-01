About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Site Reliability Engineering team is responsible for the deployment, configuration, maintenance and monitoring of Sentry's hosted platform. We do this by leveraging automation tools to automatically spin up and scale services to meet the traffic demands of 1,000,000+ developers. Sentry receives over a billion events a day, and processes terabytes of data to return complex aggregations with sub-second latency.

As Senior Site Reliability Engineer, you will work with a multitude of technologies and have a direct impact on how Sentry evolves to handle 100x our current event volume. You’ll contribute to the vision of the SRE team in a world of cloud providers and partner with other engineering teams in their efforts to grow and sustain Sentry.

In this role you will

Ensure the uptime and reliability of Sentry's hosted platform

Architect and automate services and systems to meet the demand of scale

Analyze and tune systems to operate at maximum efficiency

Collaborate with other Engineering teams to deploy and scale new and existing services

Be a member of the team's on-call rotation - being available to respond and resolve critical issues

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy leading the way

Enjoy fiddling with new cloud technologies and services

Dig into system internals during the troubleshooting process

Have seen networks make and break hosted solutions, and have direct experience with growing and maintaining **distributed **systems

Are familiar with the various SaaS ecosystems and have taken ownership of a service you once knew nothing about

Got a story (or two) of royally goofing it and can tell us why it would never happen again under your watch

Qualifications

5+ years of relevant experience

Experience with production monitoring and logging tools

Experience with some or all of the following tools we leverage: System Administration: Debian, Docker Cloud: **Google Cloud Platform Databases: PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Redis, BigTable Environment Management: Saltstack, Kubernetes, Terraform TCP/HTTP Routing: HAProxy, NGINX, Envoy Data Streaming Platforms: Kafka, RabbitMQ

Experience with programming and scripting (Python is a plus)

Good written and oral communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 to $200,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

