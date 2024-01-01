Customer Service Representative

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

We're looking for someone with a customer support background who is passionate about engaging your customers and ensuring they have a great experience. You will drive success at Sentry by helping us reduce response times, help us scale our support needs, and ultimately making our customers happy.

In this role you will

Become a Sentry account & billing expert and a customer advocate

Answer a high volume of inbound support tickets related to Sentry's account and billing

Contribute to team operational improvements and support knowledge base documentation and building macros to enable the rest of the team

You’ll love this job if you

Are resourceful and a natural tinkerer

Thrive on problem-solving and enjoy helping customers navigate account and billing inquiries

Are passionate about delivering top-notch customer service and making a positive impact on customer experiences

Qualifications

1+ year of customer support, technical support, or related customer-facing role

Excellent written communication skills in English, with an ability to manage customer expectations

Ability to manage competing priorities and deadlines with a sense of urgency

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Live in the Vienna, Austria area or are willing to relocate

Please note the following: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position This is a full-time position



We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 33,544,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 35,000-- gross per year. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

