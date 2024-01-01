Engineering Manager, Search & Storage

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry.io provides developer-first observability to over 4 million developers, and the Search & Storage team enables that mission by building and running a scalable and reliable data platform, capable of handling billions of events and metrics. We use open source technologies like ClickHouse, Kafka, and Kubernetes to help us deliver on our mandate, and we use our expertise to build opinionated data engineering solutions appropriate for the challenges Sentry faces as an observability company.

As an engineering manager on the Search & Storage team, you’ll lead a group of engineers tasked with expanding, monitoring, and running one of our data platforms while mentoring and growing the team itself.

In this role you will

Grow and develop a team of talented and motivated engineers with high expectations around individual ownership and impact

Set direction for the team, anticipating strategic and scaling-related challenges

Manage interrupts and new needs

Guide planning and task estimation

Foster a healthy and collaborative culture that embodies our values

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy mentoring and helping other engineers grow

Get excited by designing, building, and maintaining scalable and reliable distributed data systems

Enjoy working cross-functionally with other teams, learning their missions, and how you can enable them by providing a strong technical foundation for them to build on

Qualifications

7+ years industry experience in software engineering

2+ years of people management experience

Excellent written and oral communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Experience building and running distributed systems

Proficiency with Python, Rust, or a similar programming language

Experience using observability tools

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

