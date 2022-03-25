Sentry GDC Happy Hour

Mar 25, 2022 — 1:00 AM

LFM? Look no more—join the pizza party on March 24 at 6:00 PM PT at Joyride Pizza - Yerba Buena Gardens (730 Howard St). Let’s celebrate conquering GDC together with a full-blown gaming happy hour.

And yes, we will be supplying fantastic pizza, drinks, games, and more. Because there’s no other way of celebrating GDC.

Players are limited — so RSVP today to reserve your spot. Sign ups close March 15.

We could not be more excited to meet with everyone in-person, but we ask all attendees follow San Francisco’s COVID guidance in order to attend.