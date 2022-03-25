Sentry GDC Happy Hour
LFM? Look no more—join the pizza party on March 24 at 6:00 PM PT at Joyride Pizza - Yerba Buena Gardens (730 Howard St). Let’s celebrate conquering GDC together with a full-blown gaming happy hour.
And yes, we will be supplying fantastic pizza, drinks, games, and more. Because there’s no other way of celebrating GDC.
Players are limited — so RSVP today to reserve your spot. Sign ups close March 15.
We could not be more excited to meet with everyone in-person, but we ask all attendees follow San Francisco’s COVID guidance in order to attend.
This event already happened but we haven't updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
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