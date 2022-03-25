Meet with the Sentry Team at GDC
Attending GDC? If you’re looking to set up some one-on-one time with the Sentry team between March 23-25, 2022, look no further. Fill out this quick form with your details, and we’ll set you up with the person you need to meet with.
This event already happened but we haven't updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
Listen to the Syntax Podcast
Listen To Syntax
Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.