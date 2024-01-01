Resources

Intro to Sentry - Live Product Tour

Featuring

  Neil Manvar
    Director of Solutions Engineering, Sentry

  Sasha Blumenfeld
    Product Marketing Lead, Sentry

Sick of wasting cycles playing whack-a-mole with bugs? Sentry’s got you. No sales meeting required.

Join Neil Manvar, Director of Solutions Engineering at Sentry, to learn how Sentry tells you what’s broken - and where - so you can get back to building. In this 20-minute demo, Neil will show how Sentry’s code-level visibility—from pre- to post-release—lets developers find and fix errors and slowdowns and deploy with confidence.

See Sentry’s:

  • Agentless setup process with framework-level integrations.
  • Code coverage: Analyze code coverage right from your PR and enforce coverage targets to keep code quality high and prevent issues
  • Error monitoring: Debug with source code in the stack trace, breadcrumbs, and Session Replay to address runtime issues quickly.
  • Performance + Profiling: Detect inefficiencies and slowdowns- go from a slow render or endpoint and drill down down to the problematic code.
  • Find out where performance can be improved and where it will have the most impact
  • Release Health and Dashboards: Understand how specific releases are performing and create queries and visuals to monitor application health.
