Deleting elements from an array in PHP

How do I remove elements from an array in PHP?
The easiest way to delete an element from an array in PHP is by using
unset().
$fruits = ['apple', 'orange', 'pear']; unset($fruits[1]);
However, note that this does not re-index the array, so
$fruits[2] will remain ‘pear’. We’ll go into more detail about that and explore some other options below.
To delete a single element from an array, you can use:
array_splice() function, which removes the element based on its index and reindexes the array.
unset() function, which removes the element by its key and removes the element’s index.
array_splice() Function
The
array_splice() function is the most versatile and direct solution for deleting an element from both indexed arrays and associative arrays (with key-value pairs).
We call the
array_splice() function with three arguments:
Given an indexed array, you can remove the element at index
0 and specify only one element to be removed:
$fruits = ['apple', 'orange', 'pear']; // remove the first element and only remove one element array_splice($fruits, 0, 1); print_r($fruits);
This will output:
Array ( [0] => orange [1] => pear )
The
array_splice() function is a convenient method to delete a single element from an associative array, as you can remove an element based on its offset rather than its key or value. For example:
$codes = [ 'red' => 'apple', 'orange' => 'orange', 'blue' => 'blueberry' ]; array_splice($codes, 0, 1); print_r($codes);
Output:
Array ( [orange] => orange [blue] => blueberry )
unset() Function
Use
unset() to remove an element by its key.
$fruits = ['apple', 'orange', 'pear']; // remove the second element unset($fruits[1]); print_r($fruits);
The output is:
Array ( [0] => apple [2] => pear )
Removing an element from an array using the
unset() function results in the element’s index being removed too. If the consecutive numerical indexing of your array is important, you can follow the
unset() function with the
array_values() function. The
array_values() function doesn’t update the array but returns a new array, so we need to create a variable to store the value of
array_values().
Here we reindex the array with
array_values() so that
pear is at index one:
// array_values() - converts keys to numerical values $reset = array_values($fruits); print_r($reset);
The output is:
Array ( [0] => apple [1] => pear )
Note that using the
array_values() function with an associative array will return a new array with numeric keys, for example:
$colors = [ 'red' => 'apple', 'orange' => 'orange', 'blue' => 'blueberry' ]; $colorsTest = array_values($colors); print_r($colorsTest);
The output is:
Array ( [0] => apple [1] => orange [2] => blueberry )
If you want to delete an element from an array but you only know its value, you can use
array_search() to find the key of the element, and then use
unset() to remove the key-value pair. Note that if there are duplicate elements in the array,
array_search() will only return the first match.
$colors = [ 'red' => 'apple', 'orange' => 'orange', 'blue' => 'blueberry' ]; $findKey = array_search('apple', $colors); print_r($findKey);
The output is:
red
Now we use
unset() to remove the key-value pair from the array:
unset($colors['red']); print_r($colors);
Output:
Array ( [orange] => orange [blue] => blueberry )
To delete multiple nonconsecutive elements from an array, you can use:
array_diff() function, which deletes elements and their indices from an indexed or associative array with the values as input.
array_diff_key() function, which removes elements from an associative array using their keys as arguments.
array_diff() Function
In this example, we call
array_diff() on an indexed array to create a new array without
John,
Sue, and
Sean:
$names = ['John', 'Mary', 'Sue', 'Daniel', 'Sean']; $newNames = array_diff($names, ['John', 'Sue', 'Sean']); print_r($newNames);
The output contains the remaining elements but the indexes are no longer sequential:
Array ( [1] => Mary [3] => Daniel )
As with
unset(), you can use
array_values() to reindex the output:
Array ( [0] => Mary [1] => Daniel )
We can use
array_diff() on an associative array to create a new array with elements removed based on their values. This is handy in cases where you aren’t sure of the keys of the elements to be removed.
$jobs = [ 'Lawyer' => 'John', 'Teacher' => 'Mary', 'Chef' => 'Sue', 'Driver' => 'Daniel', 'Doctor' => 'Sean' ]; $newJobs = array_diff($jobs, ['John', 'Sue', 'Sean']); print_r($newJobs);
Output:
Array ( [Teacher] => Mary [Driver] => Daniel )
array_diff_key() Function
Use the
array_diff_key() function when you want to delete several elements from an array using their key values.
$times = [ '8:00' => 'morning', '12:00' => 'noon', '19:00' => 'night' ]; // the values can be set to an empty string, or any character or string $newTimes = array_diff_key($times, ['8:00' => '', '12:00' => '']); print_r($newTimes);
Output:
Array ( [19:00] => night )
