How to sort a List in Java?

You’ve created a
List object in your Java project, but some functionality requires the values to be sorted in a specific order. How can you do this?
There are several solutions to this problem. Let’s take a look at some of the more common ones.
Collections Class
The
java.utils.Collections library provides the method
sort(List<T>), which will take an implemented
List object and sort it based on the natural order of the value type:
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.Collections; import java.util.List; public class Example { public static void main(String[] args) { List<Integer> test = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList(8, 6, 3, 7, 2)); Collections.sort(test); for (Integer i : test) { System.out.print(i); } } }
Output:
23678
If you want to change the ordering of your sort, use the overloaded
sort(List<T> list, Comparator<? super T> c) method and provide a comparator:
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.Collections; import java.util.Comparator; import java.util.List; public class Example { public static void main(String[] args) { List<Integer> test = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList(8, 6, 3, 7, 2)); Collections.sort(test, Comparator.reverseOrder()); for (Integer i : test) { System.out.print(i); } } }
Output:
87632
List.sort()
The comparator interface provides the framework to compare different comparable objects.
The
List.sort(Comparator<? super T> c) method takes a comparator as an argument, and will return a sorted array based on the comparator order specified:
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.Comparator; import java.util.List; public class Example { public static void main(String[] args) { List<Integer> test = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList(8, 6, 3, 7, 2)); test.sort(Comparator.naturalOrder()); for (Integer i : test) { System.out.print(i); } } }
Output:
23678
This method in the
List class is practically identical to the
Collections class implementation, and so the order can be changed with whatever comparator it receives as an argument.
Stream Object
You can also use the
List.stream() method to sort your list. This method will return a sequential
Stream object containing the values from the list. You can then use the
Stream.sorted(Comparator<? super T> c) method to order your list based on a provided comparator. You will then need to convert the
Stream object back into a
List.
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.Comparator; import java.util.List; import java.util.stream.Collectors; public class Example { public static void main(String[] args) { List<Integer> test = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList(8, 6, 3, 7, 2)); test = test.stream() .sorted(Comparator.naturalOrder()) .collect(Collectors.toList()); for (Integer i : test) { System.out.print(i); } } }
Output:
23678
These methods all behave in a similar way, and they are mostly interchangeable.
All three implement a version of a merge sort and have an average time complexity of
O(n*Log n).
