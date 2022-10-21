The
this keyword is used in JavaScript to refer to an object. The object it refers to depends on how
this is being invoked. The following table shows the different global and function contexts that
this can be used:
|Where
this is called
|What it refers to
|Object method
|The object
|Used alone
|The global object
|In a function
|The global object
|In a function (strict)
undefined
|In an event
|The element receiving event
In light of the above uses of
this, there are bound to be problems where the
this keyword ends up referring to the wrong object. We’re going to explore how these incorrect references come about and how to fix them.
To understand how wrong references to
this can occur, let’s look at the following code example where
this is used when working with functions:
function myFunction() { return this; } // returns "[object Window]"
In the above example,
this refers to the global object, which is an open browser window.
In
strict mode, as shown below,
this becomes
undefined because default binding is not allowed. In this case,
this should be used in objects you created.
'use strict'; function myFunction() { return this; } // returns "undefined"
The use of
this is further explained below in the case of using it inside an object method.
const person = { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', id: 1, fullName() { return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`; }, }; // Outputs "John Doe" console.log(person.fullName());
If you want to output a person’s full name,
this is used and will refer to the
person object.
However, things can become confusing when you want to use nested functions inside an object:
const person = { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', id: 1, fullName() { function name() { this.firstName = 'Jane'; return this; } const p = name(); return `${this.firstName} ${p.firstName}`; }, }; // Outputs "John Jane" console.log(person.fullName());
The above code outputs the result as expected because of object method binding, where each reference to
this is bound to the
firstName of the calling object where:
this.firstName returns “John”, and
p.firstName returns “Jane”.
However, if we were to modify the return statement for
fullName to have the following (instead of outputting the
firstName):
const person = { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', id: 1, fullName() { function name() { return this; } const p = name(); return `${this} ${p}`; }, }; // Outputs [object Object] [object Window] console.log(person.fullName());
You’ll notice that the
this returned inside the
name() function refers to the
object Window, which is a global object. Even though
this is used inside an object, it is still seen as being used alone and inside a function. As such, it refers to the global object.
If we want to bind
this to any object properties defined inside
name(), one way is to assign the
this value from the calling object to another variable that would be used inside the nested function.
const person = { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', id: 1, fullName() { const that = this; function name() { return that; } return name(); }, };
Furthermore, methods such as
bind(),
call(), and
apply() can be used to refer
this to any object.
The code below illustrates the use of the
bind() method where the
member object borrows a property from the
person object. In this case, the
this keyword refers to the
member object, so we get the output “Steve Doe”.
const person = { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', id: 1, fullName() { return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`; }, }; const member = { firstName: 'Steve', lastName: 'Doe', }; const p = person.fullName.bind(member); // Outputs "Steve Doe" console.log(p());
